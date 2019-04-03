top
Date Friday April 12
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
2969 Mission St., at 26th St.
The Trump-Russia conspiracy hoax promoted by the liberal wing of the capitalist establishment has collapsed. Instead of fighting the ultra-reactionary agenda of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant, racist, misogynist, homophobic and warmongering policies, the Democratic Party leaders put all their eggs in the “In Mueller we trust” basket, hoping that his investigation would bring impeachment.

The idea that “Russian interference” decided the 2016 election was always ridiculous. The focus on that false idea by the Democrats, CNN, NY Times, etc., served to demobilize much of the early mass opposition to Trump and allowed the U.S. establishment to continue with its imperialist policies largely unopposed, including winning support for dangerous anti-Russia economic and military policies. Join us for socialist analysis of the Mueller report and the need to continue to build an independent movement for social justice.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 3rd, 2019 12:18 PM
