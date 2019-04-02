top
Day After Fed Judge Okays High Capacity Gun Magazines in CA, Teenagers Rally in San Jose
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell
Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
South Bay teenage activists demonstrated for legislation to stop senseless gun use in America. Supporters from Black Lives Matter to Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense stood with them in solidarity at a "Rally for Change" on March 30.

Photos by Chris Cassell, Pro-Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
sm_rallyforchangecctop.jpg
original image (1522x1200)
Students in San Jose expressed shock at an anti gun violence event held just one day after a federal judge ruled that high-capacity gun magazines can stay legal in California. The students' action was weeks in the planning, and ironically happened the day following the ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez. The San Diego based judge ruled that the California law violates the Second Amendment rights of gun owners; he issued an injunction barring state officials from enforcing it.

Last year's March For Our Lives was an international demonstration advocating for better gun laws in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. This year in San Jose the March for Our Lives was also called a "Rally for Change." It was organized and led by teenagers who said they want to support survivors as well as enact legislation to curb senseless gun use in the U.S. Teens said it is sad that high capacity gun magazines will remain legal in California and that they would work against the ruling.

The NRA applauded the decision, but State Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement following Benitez's ruling that, "we are committed to defending California's common sense gun laws -- we are reviewing the decision and will evaluate next steps." The ruling can be appealed to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; the next level would be the U.S. Supreme Court.
§Black Lives Matter Tabled
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccblm.jpg
original image (1421x1200)
§Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America at Table
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccmda.jpg
original image (1664x1200)
§Speaker with Sign Language Interpreter
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccinterpret.jpg
original image (1485x1200)
§Fists
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccfists.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§Teens greet one another
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccboba.jpg
original image (1695x1200)
§Enthusiastic Speaker from photo above
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccmakeupspeak.jpg
original image (1790x1200)
§Boy with Poster on Stage
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccboyposter.jpg
original image (1200x1586)
§Another Enthusiastic Speaker
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccenthusedspeaker.jpg
original image (2184x1200)
§Teen
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccfunkyhair.jpg
original image (1704x1200)
§LGBTQ Youth Space
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangecclgbtqyouthspace.jpg
original image (1200x1798)
§Pin says: One Bullet
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangecconebullet.jpg
original image (1799x1200)
§Resistance Chorus Performed
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccresistancechorusgu.jpg
original image (1764x1200)
§Calling for Change
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallykokent.jpg
original image (1200x1568)
§Adult speakers
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchange_sj_chriscassell_crc2745.jpg
original image (1803x1200)
§Congresswoman Anna Eshoo
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangecceshoo.jpg
original image (1747x1200)
§Assemblymember Evan Low from Campbell
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccevanlow.jpg
original image (1670x1200)
§Never Again
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Tuesday Apr 2nd, 2019 5:42 AM
sm_rallyforchangeccneveragain.jpg
original image (1790x1200)
