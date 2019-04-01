top
Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Palestine | South Bay
View other events for the week of 5/ 3/2019
Palestinian Cultural Day
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 03
Time 3:45 PM - 5:15 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorPalestinian Heritage Committee
Location Details
Santa Clara County Government Center
70 West Hedding Street
San Jose, California 95110
18th Annual Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural Day!

Join us in this community Cultural and Flag Raising ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County’s civic life as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.

The event begins with raising the Palestinian and American flags, followed by remarks from guests and elected officials, and a celebration with refreshments on the patio.

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible

Please carpool or use public transportation. VTA routes: 12, 61, 62, 66, 181, LRT
On-street metered parking on Hedding and San Pedro Streets. Additional parking at the Civic Center Parking Garage.

Sponsored by Supervisor Dave Cortese and the Palestinian Heritage Committee
sm_flyer_-_palestinian_cultural_day_-_sccgc_-_20190503.jpg
original image (589x730)
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/767-pale...

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 9:45 PM
