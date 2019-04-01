top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Animal Liberation
170 Animal Activists March for Animals in Santa Rosa
by DxE
Monday Apr 1st, 2019 2:31 PM
Group Alleges Criminal Animal Cruelty, Law Enforcement Cover-up
sm_santarosa-march30-2019a_dxe.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
March 30, Santa Rosa, CA – Over 170 activists with the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) marched through downtown Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon. The crowd chanted as they walked, beginning at Old Courthouse Square, with several stops for singing and speeches, before concluding at Santa Rosa City Hall.

The march is intended to highlight what activists call criminal animal cruelty on factory farms throughout Sonoma county, which has been reported to local authorities. No enforcement action has been taken. Authorities have, however, prosecuted activists who have investigated the farms, with six currently facing seven Sonoma county felony charges each.

“The citizens of Sonoma county support animal rescue, not animal abuse,” said DxE press coordinator Matt Johnson. “We call on District Attorney Jill Ravitch to represent the will of the people, not the powerful.”

DxE encourages supporters to sign up at dxe.io/signup for email updates and to attend the Animal Liberation Conference in Berkeley from May 29-June 4, where over 1000 activists are expected to take action for animals.
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by DxE Monday Apr 1st, 2019 2:31 PM
sm_santarosa-march30-2019b_dxe.jpeg
original image (2646x1694)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by DxE Monday Apr 1st, 2019 2:31 PM
sm_santarosa-march30-2019c_dxe.jpeg
original image (1928x1824)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by DxE Monday Apr 1st, 2019 2:31 PM
sm_santarosa-march30-2019d_dxe.jpeg
original image (1822x1716)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by DxE Monday Apr 1st, 2019 2:31 PM
sm_santarosa-march30-2019e_dxe.jpeg
original image (2580x1710)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by DxE Monday Apr 1st, 2019 2:31 PM
sm_santarosa-march30-2019f_dxe.jpeg
original image (2642x1472)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 105.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code