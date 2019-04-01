From the Open-Publishing Calendar
170 Animal Activists March for Animals in Santa Rosa
Group Alleges Criminal Animal Cruelty, Law Enforcement Cover-up
March 30, Santa Rosa, CA – Over 170 activists with the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) marched through downtown Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon. The crowd chanted as they walked, beginning at Old Courthouse Square, with several stops for singing and speeches, before concluding at Santa Rosa City Hall.
The march is intended to highlight what activists call criminal animal cruelty on factory farms throughout Sonoma county, which has been reported to local authorities. No enforcement action has been taken. Authorities have, however, prosecuted activists who have investigated the farms, with six currently facing seven Sonoma county felony charges each.
“The citizens of Sonoma county support animal rescue, not animal abuse,” said DxE press coordinator Matt Johnson. “We call on District Attorney Jill Ravitch to represent the will of the people, not the powerful.”
DxE encourages supporters to sign up at dxe.io/signup for email updates and to attend the Animal Liberation Conference in Berkeley from May 29-June 4, where over 1000 activists are expected to take action for animals.
