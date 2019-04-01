

DON’T GIVE UP YOUR VOICE

Trailer for Don’t Give Up Your Voice

(Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, 2018, 41 min, Argentina)

Argentina elected president Macri a year before we elected Trump. The two presidents are quite similar in their election campaigns and the policies they promoted once in office. But Argentines are resilient; they have fought right wing governments before. Their creative resistance to Macri’s policies, from organized labor, worker co-ops, the arts, offers ideas and inspiration for us in the North.



Film 2

NAE PASARAN

Trailer for Nae Pasaran

(Felipe Bustos Sierra, 2014, 14 min, Scotland)

The impact Scottish factory workers had on Pinochet’s dictatorship when they refused to repair and return Chilean Air Force Hawker Hunter jet engines sent for maintenance to their factory in East Kilbride, Scotland.



Film 3

FEDERAL WORKERS SHUTDOWN THE SHUTDOWN

Watch Shut Down the Shut Down

(Labor Beat, 2019, 15 min, USA)

On Jan 24, 2019, furloughed workers from various federal agencies and their supporters rallied in the bitter cold at Chicago's Federal Plaza to end to the government shutdown, then in its 34th day. The next day, Trump suddenly announced he would sign a stop gap measure that did NOT include funding for a wall. Did their action help break Trump’s resolve?

Speakers: Angie Tran, Professor of political economy at CSUMB; Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, filmmakers

Event Host: California Faculty Association Film 1DON’T GIVE UP YOUR VOICETrailer for Don’t Give Up Your Voice https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir71YZplg-0 (Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, 2018, 41 min, Argentina)Argentina elected president Macri a year before we elected Trump. The two presidents are quite similar in their election campaigns and the policies they promoted once in office. But Argentines are resilient; they have fought right wing governments before. Their creative resistance to Macri’s policies, from organized labor, worker co-ops, the arts, offers ideas and inspiration for us in the North.Film 2NAE PASARANTrailer for Nae Pasaran https://naepasaran.com/ (Felipe Bustos Sierra, 2014, 14 min, Scotland)The impact Scottish factory workers had on Pinochet’s dictatorship when they refused to repair and return Chilean Air Force Hawker Hunter jet engines sent for maintenance to their factory in East Kilbride, Scotland.Film 3FEDERAL WORKERS SHUTDOWN THE SHUTDOWNWatch Shut Down the Shut Down https://youtu.be/2sFYnW1S0RA (Labor Beat, 2019, 15 min, USA)On Jan 24, 2019, furloughed workers from various federal agencies and their supporters rallied in the bitter cold at Chicago's Federal Plaza to end to the government shutdown, then in its 34th day. The next day, Trump suddenly announced he would sign a stop gap measure that did NOT include funding for a wall. Did their action help break Trump’s resolve?Speakers: Angie Tran, Professor of political economy at CSUMB; Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, filmmakersEvent Host: California Faculty Association For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:17 AM