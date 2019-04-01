From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers
|Sweat, Solidarity, and Service Film Series
|Thursday May 02
|10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Screening
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|CSUMB Building 47 Room H104, 5283 Sixth Ave, Seaside
|
Film 1
KNIFE SKILLS
Trailer for Knife Skills https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir71YZplg-0
(Thomas Lennon, 2018, 40 min, USA)
Documentary of the launch of Edwins, a world-class French restaurant in Cleveland where most of the staff are just out of prison. The film elevates issues of reentry and recidivism to raise awareness and inspire action, for communities and business owners around the country to embrace “second-chance employment” efforts for the formerly incarcerated. Academy Award nominated.
Film 2
CON O SIN PAPELES (With or Without Papers)
Trailer for Con o Sin Papeles https://vimeo.com/273380811
(Aria Zapata, 2018, 20 min, USA)
Juan and Keyli are young and motivated immigrant workers facing the world of migrant work and immense injustices in the San Joaquin Valley. Tactics of exploitation and abuse are enacted upon a new generation of workers, however labor rights activist Luis Magaña’s work sparks hope and instills courage
Film 3
HEALTHCARE IN MONTEREY COUNTY
(Morgan Schmitt-Feng, 2019, 12 min, USA)
Workers who harvest the food we eat are challenged with the lack of access to healthcare. Labor and community groups organize to create a healthcare program for undocumented residents in East Salinas.
Speakers: Angie Tran, Professor of political economy at CSUMB; Aria Zapata, filmmaker
Event Host: California Faculty Association
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
