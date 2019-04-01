top
protest cheer
Sweat, Solidarity, and Service Film Series
Date Thursday May 02
Time 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorReel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Emailinfo [at] reelwork.org
Location Details
CSUMB Building 47 Room H104, 5283 Sixth Ave, Seaside
Film 1
KNIFE SKILLS
Trailer for Knife Skills https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir71YZplg-0
(Thomas Lennon, 2018, 40 min, USA)
Documentary of the launch of Edwins, a world-class French restaurant in Cleveland where most of the staff are just out of prison. The film elevates issues of reentry and recidivism to raise awareness and inspire action, for communities and business owners around the country to embrace “second-chance employment” efforts for the formerly incarcerated. Academy Award nominated.

Film 2
CON O SIN PAPELES (With or Without Papers)
Trailer for Con o Sin Papeles https://vimeo.com/273380811
(Aria Zapata, 2018, 20 min, USA)
Juan and Keyli are young and motivated immigrant workers facing the world of migrant work and immense injustices in the San Joaquin Valley. Tactics of exploitation and abuse are enacted upon a new generation of workers, however labor rights activist Luis Magaña’s work sparks hope and instills courage

Film 3
HEALTHCARE IN MONTEREY COUNTY
(Morgan Schmitt-Feng, 2019, 12 min, USA)
Workers who harvest the food we eat are challenged with the lack of access to healthcare. Labor and community groups organize to create a healthcare program for undocumented residents in East Salinas.
Speakers: Angie Tran, Professor of political economy at CSUMB; Aria Zapata, filmmaker
Event Host: California Faculty Association
sm_screen_shot_2019-03-31_at_11.01.25_pm.jpg
original image (1024x578)
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:11 AM
