

KNIFE SKILLS

Trailer for Knife Skills

(Thomas Lennon, 2018, 40 min, USA)

Documentary of the launch of Edwins, a world-class French restaurant in Cleveland where most of the staff are just out of prison. The film elevates issues of reentry and recidivism to raise awareness and inspire action, for communities and business owners around the country to embrace “second-chance employment” efforts for the formerly incarcerated. Academy Award nominated.



Film 2

CON O SIN PAPELES (With or Without Papers)

Trailer for Con o Sin Papeles

(Aria Zapata, 2018, 20 min, USA)

Juan and Keyli are young and motivated immigrant workers facing the world of migrant work and immense injustices in the San Joaquin Valley. Tactics of exploitation and abuse are enacted upon a new generation of workers, however labor rights activist Luis Magaña’s work sparks hope and instills courage



Film 3

HEALTHCARE IN MONTEREY COUNTY

(Morgan Schmitt-Feng, 2019, 12 min, USA)

Workers who harvest the food we eat are challenged with the lack of access to healthcare. Labor and community groups organize to create a healthcare program for undocumented residents in East Salinas.

Speakers: Angie Tran, Professor of political economy at CSUMB; Aria Zapata, filmmaker

Event Host: California Faculty Association Film 1KNIFE SKILLSTrailer for Knife Skills https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir71YZplg-0 (Thomas Lennon, 2018, 40 min, USA)Documentary of the launch of Edwins, a world-class French restaurant in Cleveland where most of the staff are just out of prison. The film elevates issues of reentry and recidivism to raise awareness and inspire action, for communities and business owners around the country to embrace “second-chance employment” efforts for the formerly incarcerated. Academy Award nominated.Film 2CON O SIN PAPELES (With or Without Papers)Trailer for Con o Sin Papeles https://vimeo.com/273380811 (Aria Zapata, 2018, 20 min, USA)Juan and Keyli are young and motivated immigrant workers facing the world of migrant work and immense injustices in the San Joaquin Valley. Tactics of exploitation and abuse are enacted upon a new generation of workers, however labor rights activist Luis Magaña’s work sparks hope and instills courageFilm 3HEALTHCARE IN MONTEREY COUNTY(Morgan Schmitt-Feng, 2019, 12 min, USA)Workers who harvest the food we eat are challenged with the lack of access to healthcare. Labor and community groups organize to create a healthcare program for undocumented residents in East Salinas.Speakers: Angie Tran, Professor of political economy at CSUMB; Aria Zapata, filmmakerEvent Host: California Faculty Association For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:11 AM