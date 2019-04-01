From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Long Shadow
|Date
|Tuesday April 30
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|Location Details
|Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula, 490 Aguajito Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea
|
Film: THE LONG SHADOW
Trailer for The Long Shadow https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yI25b-KuEE
(Frances Causey, 2019, 87 min, USA)
Of all the divisions in America, none is as insidious and destructive as racism. In this powerful documentary, the filmmakers, both privileged daughters of the South, who were haunted by their families’ slave-owning pasts, passionately seek the hidden truth and the untold stories of how America—guided by the South's powerful political influence—steadily, deliberately and at times secretly, established white privilege in our institutions, laws, culture and economy.
Speaker: Frances Causey, filmmaker
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:06 AM
