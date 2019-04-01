

Trailer for Paris to Pittsburgh

(Sidney Beaumont & Michael Bonfiglio, 2018, 78 min, USA)



From coastal cities to the U.S. heartland, the film celebrates how citizens are demanding and developing real solutions in the face of climate change. And as the weather grows more deadly and destructive, they aren't waiting on Washington to act.



Speaker: Jane Parker, Monterey County Supervisor (invited)

