From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 4/23/2019
|Paris to Pittsburg
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday April 23
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|Location Details
|Osio Theater, 350 Alvarado St, Monterey 93940
|
Film: PARIS TO PITTSBURGH
Trailer for Paris to Pittsburgh https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFznn8FNRbU
(Sidney Beaumont & Michael Bonfiglio, 2018, 78 min, USA)
From coastal cities to the U.S. heartland, the film celebrates how citizens are demanding and developing real solutions in the face of climate change. And as the weather grows more deadly and destructive, they aren't waiting on Washington to act.
Speaker: Jane Parker, Monterey County Supervisor (invited)
Event Host: Monterey Peace and Justice Center
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 1:03 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network