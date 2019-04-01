

Trailer for Don’t Give Up Your Voice

(Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, 2018, 40 min, Argentina)



Argentina elected its Trump, Mauricio Macri, a year before we elected ours. The two former business associates’ style and policies are eerily similar. But Argentines are resilient and they have fought right wing governments before. Creative resistance to Macri’s policies from people in diverse sectors including organized labor, worker coops, and the arts offer inspiring examples of the power of collective action for us in the North.



Speakers: Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, filmmakers

Panel of local worker/owners: Putting Democracy to Work

Event Host: CO-OP SC Film: DON’T GIVE UP YOUR VOICETrailer for Don’t Give Up Your Voice https://vimeo.com/286569840 (Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, 2018, 40 min, Argentina)Argentina elected its Trump, Mauricio Macri, a year before we elected ours. The two former business associates’ style and policies are eerily similar. But Argentines are resilient and they have fought right wing governments before. Creative resistance to Macri’s policies from people in diverse sectors including organized labor, worker coops, and the arts offer inspiring examples of the power of collective action for us in the North.Speakers: Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, filmmakersPanel of local worker/owners: Putting Democracy to WorkEvent Host: CO-OP SC For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:57 AM