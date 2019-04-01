From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Don't Give Up Your Voice
|Date
|Saturday May 04
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|Location Details
|Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz 95060
|
Film: DON’T GIVE UP YOUR VOICE
Trailer for Don’t Give Up Your Voice https://vimeo.com/286569840
(Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, 2018, 40 min, Argentina)
Argentina elected its Trump, Mauricio Macri, a year before we elected ours. The two former business associates’ style and policies are eerily similar. But Argentines are resilient and they have fought right wing governments before. Creative resistance to Macri’s policies from people in diverse sectors including organized labor, worker coops, and the arts offer inspiring examples of the power of collective action for us in the North.
Speakers: Melissa Young & Mark Dworkin, filmmakers
Panel of local worker/owners: Putting Democracy to Work
Event Host: CO-OP SC
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:57 AM
