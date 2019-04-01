top
Medicare for All Film Series
Date Friday May 03
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorReel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Emailinfo [at] reelwork.org
Location Details
Loudon Nelson Community Center Auditorium, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz 95060
Medicare For All Film Series

Film 1
HEALTHCARE IN MONTEREY COUNTY
(Morgan Schmitt-Feng, 2019, 12 min, Monterey County)
How community groups organized to create a healthcare program for undocumented residents in Salinas.

Film 2
ORGANIZING JANUS OF SANTA CRUZ
(NUHW, 2019, 2min, Santa Cruz)
Testimony of Janus mental health workers to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors as part of the union’s first bargaining campaign.

Film 3
POWER TO HEAL: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution
Trailer for Power to Heal http://www.bullfrogfilms.com/catalog/pth.html
(Anna Reid Jhirad, 2018, 56 min, USA)
How black health professionals and their allies caused a new national program—Medicare—to mount a dramatic, coordinated effort in 1965 that desegregated thousands of hospitals across the country in a matter of months.
Speakers: John Laird, former CA Secretary of Natural Resources; Sally Gwin-Satterlee, healthcare organizer, Jennifer Holm, nursing instructor
Event Host: Medicare For All–Santa Cruz County
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:53 AM
