HEALTHCARE IN MONTEREY COUNTY

(Morgan Schmitt-Feng, 2019, 12 min, Monterey County)

How community groups organized to create a healthcare program for undocumented residents in Salinas.



ORGANIZING JANUS OF SANTA CRUZ

(NUHW, 2019, 2min, Santa Cruz)

Testimony of Janus mental health workers to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors as part of the union’s first bargaining campaign.



POWER TO HEAL: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution

(Anna Reid Jhirad, 2018, 56 min, USA)

How black health professionals and their allies caused a new national program—Medicare—to mount a dramatic, coordinated effort in 1965 that desegregated thousands of hospitals across the country in a matter of months.

Speakers: John Laird, former CA Secretary of Natural Resources; Sally Gwin-Satterlee, healthcare organizer, Jennifer Holm, nursing instructor

