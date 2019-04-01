From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 5/ 3/2019
|Medicare for All Film Series
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday May 03
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|Location Details
|Loudon Nelson Community Center Auditorium, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz 95060
|
Medicare For All Film Series
Film 1
HEALTHCARE IN MONTEREY COUNTY
(Morgan Schmitt-Feng, 2019, 12 min, Monterey County)
How community groups organized to create a healthcare program for undocumented residents in Salinas.
Film 2
ORGANIZING JANUS OF SANTA CRUZ
(NUHW, 2019, 2min, Santa Cruz)
Testimony of Janus mental health workers to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors as part of the union’s first bargaining campaign.
Film 3
POWER TO HEAL: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution
Trailer for Power to Heal http://www.bullfrogfilms.com/catalog/pth.html
(Anna Reid Jhirad, 2018, 56 min, USA)
How black health professionals and their allies caused a new national program—Medicare—to mount a dramatic, coordinated effort in 1965 that desegregated thousands of hospitals across the country in a matter of months.
Speakers: John Laird, former CA Secretary of Natural Resources; Sally Gwin-Satterlee, healthcare organizer, Jennifer Holm, nursing instructor
Event Host: Medicare For All–Santa Cruz County
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:53 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network