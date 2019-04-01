

Trailer for The Long Ride

(Valerie Lapin Ganley, 2018, USA)



The historic 2003 Immigrant Workers Freedom Ride sparked the birth of the new Civil Rights Movement for immigrant workers in the United States. Alarmed by the increase in immigration raids, deportations, family separation, and attacks on workers’ rights, more than 900 immigrants and allies traveled across the U.S. to focus public attention on the plight of immigrant workers and to call for reform of the broken immigration system.



Speakers: Valerie Lapin Ganley, filmmaker; Julius de Vera, Immigrant Workers Freedom Ride organizer

Musical Performance: Santa Cruz Peace Chorale, directed by Aileen Vance

