|The Long Ride
|Thursday May 02
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Screening
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz 95060
Film: THE LONG RIDE
Trailer for The Long Ride https://vimeo.com/314911023
(Valerie Lapin Ganley, 2018, USA)
The historic 2003 Immigrant Workers Freedom Ride sparked the birth of the new Civil Rights Movement for immigrant workers in the United States. Alarmed by the increase in immigration raids, deportations, family separation, and attacks on workers’ rights, more than 900 immigrants and allies traveled across the U.S. to focus public attention on the plight of immigrant workers and to call for reform of the broken immigration system.
Speakers: Valerie Lapin Ganley, filmmaker; Julius de Vera, Immigrant Workers Freedom Ride organizer
Musical Performance: Santa Cruz Peace Chorale, directed by Aileen Vance
Event Host: Santa Cruz Peace Chorale
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:49 AM
