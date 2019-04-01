From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Monday April 29
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|Location Details
|Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
|
Immigrants Organizing
Film: THE HAND THAT FEEDS
Trailer for The Hand That Feeds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kWa6NjnjRc
(Rachel Lears & Robin Blotnick, 2015, 83 min, USA)
At a popular bakery café, residents of New York's Upper East Side get bagels and coffee served with a smile 24 hours a day. But behind the scenes, undocumented immigrant workers organize an independent union to address sub-legal wages, dangerous machinery, and abusive managers who will fire them for calling in sick. Risking deportation, the workers picket the store and survive a lockout with community support.
Speaker: Hector Azpilcueta, Secretary/Treasurer, UNITE HERE Local 483 (invited)
Event Host: UNITE HERE Local 483
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:38 AM
