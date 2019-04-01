top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 4/29/2019
The Hands That Feed
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday April 29
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorReel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Emailinfo [at] reelwork.org
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Immigrants Organizing

Film: THE HAND THAT FEEDS
Trailer for The Hand That Feeds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kWa6NjnjRc
(Rachel Lears & Robin Blotnick, 2015, 83 min, USA)

At a popular bakery café, residents of New York's Upper East Side get bagels and coffee served with a smile 24 hours a day. But behind the scenes, undocumented immigrant workers organize an independent union to address sub-legal wages, dangerous machinery, and abusive managers who will fire them for calling in sick. Risking deportation, the workers picket the store and survive a lockout with community support.
Speaker: Hector Azpilcueta, Secretary/Treasurer, UNITE HERE Local 483 (invited)
Event Host: UNITE HERE Local 483
sm_screen_shot_2019-03-31_at_10.01.45_pm.jpg
original image (880x582)
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:38 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 105.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code