



Film: THE HAND THAT FEEDS

Trailer for The Hand That Feeds

(Rachel Lears & Robin Blotnick, 2015, 83 min, USA)



At a popular bakery café, residents of New York's Upper East Side get bagels and coffee served with a smile 24 hours a day. But behind the scenes, undocumented immigrant workers organize an independent union to address sub-legal wages, dangerous machinery, and abusive managers who will fire them for calling in sick. Risking deportation, the workers picket the store and survive a lockout with community support.

Speaker: Hector Azpilcueta, Secretary/Treasurer, UNITE HERE Local 483 (invited)

