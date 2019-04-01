From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 28
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|Location Details
|Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
|
Two film event!
Workers Memorial Day
20th Anniversary of the Battle in Seattle
Film 1
THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE
Trailer for This Is What Democracy Looks Like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ad3km2AP8hA
(Richard Rowley & Jill Friedberg, 2000, 69 min, USA)
Compiled from footage shot by 100 amateur video-journalists who documented the story largely ignored by mainstream media of diverse activists—peaceniks, tree-huggers, and rank-and-file trade unionists—who descended on the site of the 1999 World Trade Organization summit to disrupt the proceedings of this unaccountable and anti-democratic trans-national corporate elite body.
Film 2
AWAKEN
(Plumbers Local 393, 2000, 30min, USA)
San Francisco Bay Area Plumbers Union sent a contingent of members to the 1999 WTO protest in Seattle.
Panel of WTO protest veterans
Event Hosts: Sana Cruz County Peace & Freedom Party, Women's International League for Peace & Freedom Santa Cruz
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
