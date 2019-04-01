



Workers Memorial Day

20th Anniversary of the Battle in Seattle



Film 1

THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE

Trailer for This Is What Democracy Looks Like

(Richard Rowley & Jill Friedberg, 2000, 69 min, USA)

Compiled from footage shot by 100 amateur video-journalists who documented the story largely ignored by mainstream media of diverse activists—peaceniks, tree-huggers, and rank-and-file trade unionists—who descended on the site of the 1999 World Trade Organization summit to disrupt the proceedings of this unaccountable and anti-democratic trans-national corporate elite body.



Film 2

AWAKEN

(Plumbers Local 393, 2000, 30min, USA)

San Francisco Bay Area Plumbers Union sent a contingent of members to the 1999 WTO protest in Seattle.

Panel of WTO protest veterans

