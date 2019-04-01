top
Palestine
Palestine
The Judge
Date Saturday April 27
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorReel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Emailinfo [at] reelwork.org
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Film: THE JUDGE
Trailer for The Judge https://vimeo.com/278195726
(Erika Cohn, 2017, 87 min, West Bank)

The Muslim Shari’a courts in the Middle East had never appointed a women to the position of judge until Kholoud Al-Faqih came along. The groundbreaking Palestinian lawyer, who became the first Arab woman judge in 2009, tells her story in this documentary filmed in the Palestinian territories. The film showcases Faqih’s tireless fight for justice for women, while addressing universal domestic conflicts including child custody, divorce, and spousal abuse. Her challenges are both personal and political as she comes up against influential Arabic customs and Islamic religious traditions that defer to men. “If I can't achieve justice for myself, I can’t achieve justice for others,” she says in the film.
Panel: Courtney Mangus, program director for San Francisco Bay Area Council on American Islamic Relations, and local Muslim women: commentary on justice and equality for women in the Muslim world
Event Host: Muslim Solidarity Group

Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:30 AM
