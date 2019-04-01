

Trailer for The Judge

(Erika Cohn, 2017, 87 min, West Bank)



The Muslim Shari’a courts in the Middle East had never appointed a women to the position of judge until Kholoud Al-Faqih came along. The groundbreaking Palestinian lawyer, who became the first Arab woman judge in 2009, tells her story in this documentary filmed in the Palestinian territories. The film showcases Faqih’s tireless fight for justice for women, while addressing universal domestic conflicts including child custody, divorce, and spousal abuse. Her challenges are both personal and political as she comes up against influential Arabic customs and Islamic religious traditions that defer to men. “If I can't achieve justice for myself, I can’t achieve justice for others,” she says in the film.

Panel: Courtney Mangus, program director for San Francisco Bay Area Council on American Islamic Relations, and local Muslim women: commentary on justice and equality for women in the Muslim world

Event Host: Muslim Solidarity Group



Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted Film: THE JUDGETrailer for The Judge https://vimeo.com/278195726 (Erika Cohn, 2017, 87 min, West Bank)The Muslim Shari’a courts in the Middle East had never appointed a women to the position of judge until Kholoud Al-Faqih came along. The groundbreaking Palestinian lawyer, who became the first Arab woman judge in 2009, tells her story in this documentary filmed in the Palestinian territories. The film showcases Faqih’s tireless fight for justice for women, while addressing universal domestic conflicts including child custody, divorce, and spousal abuse. Her challenges are both personal and political as she comes up against influential Arabic customs and Islamic religious traditions that defer to men. “If I can't achieve justice for myself, I can’t achieve justice for others,” she says in the film.Panel: Courtney Mangus, program director for San Francisco Bay Area Council on American Islamic Relations, and local Muslim women: commentary on justice and equality for women in the Muslim worldEvent Host: Muslim Solidarity GroupAdmission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:30 AM