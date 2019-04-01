

Trailer for Fierce Light

(Velcrow Ripper, 2008, 90 min, Global)



Fueled by the belief that another world is possible, the filmmaker takes us on an inspiring journey into what Martin Luther King called Love in Action, and Gandhi called Soul Force; here it’s called Fierce Light.

Event Sponsor: Wisdom Center Film Series



