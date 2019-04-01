From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
|Fierce Light
|Date
|Friday April 26
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|Location Details
|Wisdom Center Santa Cruz, 740 Front Street, The Galleria Suite 155, Santa Cruz
|
Film: FIERCE LIGHT
Trailer for Fierce Light https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yh5Qvv3UIEg
(Velcrow Ripper, 2008, 90 min, Global)
Fueled by the belief that another world is possible, the filmmaker takes us on an inspiring journey into what Martin Luther King called Love in Action, and Gandhi called Soul Force; here it’s called Fierce Light.
Event Sponsor: Wisdom Center Film Series
Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:25 AM
