From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & WorkersView other events for the week of 4/26/2019
|Adios Amor: The Search for María Moreno | Talkin' Union
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 26
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|Location Details
|Cabrillo College Watsonville Forum, 318 Union St, Watsonville
|
Women In The Labor Movement
Film 1
ADIOS AMOR: The Search for María Moreno
Trailer for Adios Amor http://peopleshistoryintexas.org/documentaries/talkin-union/
(Laurie Coyle, 2017, 58 min, USA)
The discovery of lost photographs sparked the search for a hero that history forgot—Maria Moreno, a migrant mother driven to speak out by her twelve children's hunger. She was the first farmworker woman in the U.S. to be hired as a union organizer years before César Chávez and Dolores Huerta launched the United Farm Workers. María picked up the only weapon she had—her voice—and became an outspoken leader in an era when women were relegated to the background.
Film 2
TALKIN’ UNION
Watch Talkin’ Union http://peopleshistoryintexas.org/documentaries/talkin-union/
(People’s History in Texas, 1977, 60 min, USA)
An oral history film about four Texas women and their union organizing activities in the years 1930 through 1960. The women participated in strikes by the Pecan Shellers and the International Ladies’ Garment Workers Union.
Speakers: Laurie Coyle, filmmaker; Nelly Vaquera-Boggs, PVFT President
Event Host: Pajaro Valley Federation of Teachers
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 1st, 2019 12:20 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network