



Film 1

ADIOS AMOR: The Search for María Moreno

Trailer for Adios Amor

(Laurie Coyle, 2017, 58 min, USA)

The discovery of lost photographs sparked the search for a hero that history forgot—Maria Moreno, a migrant mother driven to speak out by her twelve children's hunger. She was the first farmworker woman in the U.S. to be hired as a union organizer years before César Chávez and Dolores Huerta launched the United Farm Workers. María picked up the only weapon she had—her voice—and became an outspoken leader in an era when women were relegated to the background.



Film 2

TALKIN’ UNION

Watch Talkin’ Union

(People’s History in Texas, 1977, 60 min, USA)

An oral history film about four Texas women and their union organizing activities in the years 1930 through 1960. The women participated in strikes by the Pecan Shellers and the International Ladies’ Garment Workers Union.

Speakers: Laurie Coyle, filmmaker; Nelly Vaquera-Boggs, PVFT President

