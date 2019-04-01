

ADIOS AMOR: The Search for Maria Moreno

Trailer for Adios Amor

(Laurie Coyle, 2017, 58 min, USA)

The discovery of lost photographs sparked the search for a hero that history forgot - María Moreno, a migrant mother driven to speak out by her twelve children’s hunger. She was the first farmworker woman in the U.S. to be hired as a union organize years before César Chávez and Dolores Huerta launched the United Farm Workers. María picked up the only weapon she had—her voice—and became an outspoken leader in an era when women were relegated to the background.



Film 2

CON O SIN PAPELES

Trailer for Con o Sin Papeles

(Aria Zapata, 2018, 20 min, USA)

Labor rights activist Luis Magaña takes daily drives through the San Joaquin Valley’s agricultural fields, trips that introduce the audience to the world of migrant work and highlight immense injustices through the stories of young and motivated migrant workers who share sentiments of feeling unwelcome but are determined to overcome their outsider status.

