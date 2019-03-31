



Film: KOCH BROTHERS EXPOSED

Trailer for Koch Brothers Exposed

(Robert Greenwald, 2012, 56 min, USA)



An exposé on the billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, who help finance the conservative political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity which strives to weaken labor unions and deny climate change.

Panel discussion following the film

Event Host: Common Ground Center



