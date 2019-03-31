From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Tuesday April 23
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Screening
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|Kresge College Student Lounge, UC Santa Cruz
Earth Week: Labor and the Environment
Film: KOCH BROTHERS EXPOSED
Trailer for Koch Brothers Exposed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8rXC8CuTe0
(Robert Greenwald, 2012, 56 min, USA)
An exposé on the billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, who help finance the conservative political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity which strives to weaken labor unions and deny climate change.
Panel discussion following the film
Event Host: Common Ground Center
Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
