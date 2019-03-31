top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 4/23/2019
Koch Brothers Exposed
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday April 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorReel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Emailinfo [at] reelwork.org
Location Details
Kresge College Student Lounge, UC Santa Cruz
Earth Week: Labor and the Environment

Film: KOCH BROTHERS EXPOSED
Trailer for Koch Brothers Exposed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8rXC8CuTe0
(Robert Greenwald, 2012, 56 min, USA)

An exposé on the billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, who help finance the conservative political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity which strives to weaken labor unions and deny climate change.
Panel discussion following the film
Event Host: Common Ground Center

Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted
sm_screen_shot_2019-03-31_at_6.32.17_pm.jpg
original image (768x572)
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 11:56 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 105.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code