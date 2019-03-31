From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Revolution will Not be Televised
|Date
|Monday April 22
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
|Location Details
|Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
|
Chávez: Inside The Coup
Film: THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED
Trailer for Chávez: Inside the Coup https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlG0nyE_Om0
(Kim Bartley & Donnacha O'Briain, 2003, 74 min, Venezuela)
In April 2002, the democratically elected Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, faced a coup d’état by a US-backed opposition party. The two-day coup failed to topple Chávez, but the tumultuous event proved to be great dramatic material for two Irish filmmakers who happened to be making a documentary about Chávez as the coup erupted.
Discussion following the film
Event Host: Santa Cruz County Peace & Freedom Party
Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
