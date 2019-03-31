



Film: THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED

Trailer for Chávez: Inside the Coup

(Kim Bartley & Donnacha O'Briain, 2003, 74 min, Venezuela)



In April 2002, the democratically elected Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, faced a coup d’état by a US-backed opposition party. The two-day coup failed to topple Chávez, but the tumultuous event proved to be great dramatic material for two Irish filmmakers who happened to be making a documentary about Chávez as the coup erupted.

Discussion following the film

Event Host: Santa Cruz County Peace & Freedom Party



Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted Chávez: Inside The CoupFilm: THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISEDTrailer for Chávez: Inside the Coup https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlG0nyE_Om0 (Kim Bartley & Donnacha O'Briain, 2003, 74 min, Venezuela)In April 2002, the democratically elected Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, faced a coup d’état by a US-backed opposition party. The two-day coup failed to topple Chávez, but the tumultuous event proved to be great dramatic material for two Irish filmmakers who happened to be making a documentary about Chávez as the coup erupted.Discussion following the filmEvent Host: Santa Cruz County Peace & Freedom PartyAdmission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 11:52 PM