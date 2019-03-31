From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Thursday April 11
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Screening
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|Watsonville Civic Plaza Community Room, 4th Floor, 275 Main St, Watsonville
Film: WFF Presents: Councilwomen
(Margo Guernsey, 2018, 57 min, USA)
Carmen Castillo is a Dominican woman who maintains her job cleaning hotel rooms as she takes on her new role in politics as a City Councilwoman in Providence, RI. She faces skeptics who say she doesn’t have the education to govern. It’s a journey behind the scenes of a worker taking on the political system.
Event Host: Watsonville Film Festival
Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 11:44 PM
