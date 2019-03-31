Film: WFF Presents: Councilwomen

(Margo Guernsey, 2018, 57 min, USA)

Carmen Castillo is a Dominican woman who maintains her job cleaning hotel rooms as she takes on her new role in politics as a City Councilwoman in Providence, RI. She faces skeptics who say she doesn’t have the education to govern. It’s a journey behind the scenes of a worker taking on the political system.

