WFF Presents: Councilwoman
Date Thursday April 11
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorReel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Location Details
Watsonville Civic Plaza Community Room, 4th Floor, 275 Main St, Watsonville
Film: WFF Presents: Councilwomen
(Margo Guernsey, 2018, 57 min, USA)
Carmen Castillo is a Dominican woman who maintains her job cleaning hotel rooms as she takes on her new role in politics as a City Councilwoman in Providence, RI. She faces skeptics who say she doesn’t have the education to govern. It’s a journey behind the scenes of a worker taking on the political system.
Event Host: Watsonville Film Festival

Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 11:44 PM
