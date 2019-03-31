From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date
Sunday April 07
Time
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type
Screening
Organizer/Author
Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|info [at] reelwork.org
Location Details
Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz
|
Film: DISTURBING THE PEACE
Trailer for Disturbing The Peace: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLnBGQxNhuE
(Stephen Apkon & Andrew Young, 2016, 82 min, Israel & Palestine)
The film follows a group of former enemy combatants—Israeli soldiers from the most elite units, and Palestinian fighters, many of whom served years in prison—who have come together to challenge the status quo and say “enough.” The story reveals their transformational journeys from soldiers committed to armed battle to non-violent peace activists, leading to the creation of Combatants for Peace.
Teleconference with Nizar Farsakh, chair of the board of the Museum of the Palestinian People, Washington DC
Event Host: Muslim Solidarity Group
Admission to all events is by voluntary donation except as noted
For more event information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 11:32 PM
