

Trailer for Disturbing The Peace:

(Stephen Apkon & Andrew Young, 2016, 82 min, Israel & Palestine)



The film follows a group of former enemy combatants—Israeli soldiers from the most elite units, and Palestinian fighters, many of whom served years in prison—who have come together to challenge the status quo and say “enough.” The story reveals their transformational journeys from soldiers committed to armed battle to non-violent peace activists, leading to the creation of Combatants for Peace.



Teleconference with Nizar Farsakh, chair of the board of the Museum of the Palestinian People, Washington DC

Event Host: Muslim Solidarity Group



