Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Community Meeting: A Conversation About Homelessness
Date Thursday April 04
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover
Location Details
Depot Park Freight Building 119 Center St, Santa Cruz
Join Councilmember Drew Glover for a community conversation about the issue of homelessness in our community and the realities that we face moving forward.

Come to share your ideas, ask questions, or express your concerns. The goal of this meeting is to have a chance to interact with each other outside of the rigid 2-minute public comment at City Council.

Topics to be discussed include:
Transitional Encampments
Drug use, addiction, and public health
Criminalization and Enforcement
Affordable Housing Development
Community Engagement and more

Thursday, April 4th, 2019
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Depot Park Freight Building
119 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1548976311...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 9:00 PM
