Join Councilmember Drew Glover for a community conversation about the issue of homelessness in our community and the realities that we face moving forward.



Come to share your ideas, ask questions, or express your concerns. The goal of this meeting is to have a chance to interact with each other outside of the rigid 2-minute public comment at City Council.



Topics to be discussed include:

Transitional Encampments

Drug use, addiction, and public health

Criminalization and Enforcement

Affordable Housing Development

Community Engagement and more



Thursday, April 4th, 2019

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Depot Park Freight Building

119 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

