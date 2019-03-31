top
Palestine
In a loud rally and march, San Franciscans demonstrated for Palestine
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
Commemorating the “Great March of Return” in Gaza, demonstrators condemned Israel’s abuse, with US support, of Palestinians.
sm__1_850_3361.jpg
original image (6533x4374)
With large Palestinian flags, banners and signs, a wheeled speaker system shouted demands for:

An end to the Gaza blockade.

The halting of US aid to Israel.

BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions of Israel’s occupation).

A Palestinian right of return.

While the crowd was anti-Israeli, there was no evidence of anti-Semitism. There were many Jews holding signs demanding Palestinian rights.

The march, preceded by three of SF’s finest on motorcycles, was orderly and peaceful save for three bystanders who emerged from a store to express their disapproval. A few uncomplimentary gestures were exchanged but it only lasted a moment.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_500_6321.jpg
original image (4856x3712)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_500_6330.jpg
original image (4726x3629)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_500_6356.jpg
original image (4643x3712)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_500_6366.jpg
original image (5355x3712)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_500_6379.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3167.jpg
original image (6955x5381)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3192.jpg
original image (7799x5504)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3203.jpg
original image (7324x5346)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3204.jpg
original image (7553x5504)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3230.jpg
original image (6638x5170)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3262.jpg
original image (7939x5504)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3280.jpg
original image (7089x5153)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3316.jpg
original image (7588x5504)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3322.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3333.jpg
original image (6023x4643)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3343.jpg
original image (7148x5363)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3347.jpg
original image (8080x5504)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3389.jpg
original image (7271x5504)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM
sm_850_3414.jpg
original image (6462x4660)
