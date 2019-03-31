In a loud rally and march, San Franciscans demonstrated for Palestine kunstena [at] comcast.net)

Sunday Mar 31st, 2019 12:26 PM by Leon Kunstenaar

Commemorating the “Great March of Return” in Gaza, demonstrators condemned Israel’s abuse, with US support, of Palestinians.

With large Palestinian flags, banners and signs, a wheeled speaker system shouted demands for:



An end to the Gaza blockade.



The halting of US aid to Israel.



BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions of Israel’s occupation).



A Palestinian right of return.



While the crowd was anti-Israeli, there was no evidence of anti-Semitism. There were many Jews holding signs demanding Palestinian rights.



The march, preceded by three of SF’s finest on motorcycles, was orderly and peaceful save for three bystanders who emerged from a store to express their disapproval. A few uncomplimentary gestures were exchanged but it only lasted a moment.

