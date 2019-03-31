From the Open-Publishing Calendar
In a loud rally and march, San Franciscans demonstrated for Palestine
Commemorating the “Great March of Return” in Gaza, demonstrators condemned Israel’s abuse, with US support, of Palestinians.
With large Palestinian flags, banners and signs, a wheeled speaker system shouted demands for:
An end to the Gaza blockade.
The halting of US aid to Israel.
BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions of Israel’s occupation).
A Palestinian right of return.
While the crowd was anti-Israeli, there was no evidence of anti-Semitism. There were many Jews holding signs demanding Palestinian rights.
The march, preceded by three of SF’s finest on motorcycles, was orderly and peaceful save for three bystanders who emerged from a store to express their disapproval. A few uncomplimentary gestures were exchanged but it only lasted a moment.
