Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
First Friday: Protest Banner Lending Library
Date Friday April 05
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorThe Fábrica
Location Details
The Fábrica
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
A celebration of the Fábrica Collective's ongoing practice of hosting community banner making workshops and providing material support for other groups to make banners for protests, demonstrations, and other community events. This exhibition will share the significant banner collection we have accumulated since the inception of this series in 2016, documented in an organized, accessible "lending library" catalog, allowing for both the stories connected to these banners, and the banners themselves, to be collectively held.

For the opening, an assortment of community-sewn banners will be on display, along with the catalogue and lending system, and a participatory banner sewing activity. For the rest of the month we will put up a different banner on display every week.
sm_the_fabrica_protest_banner_making_workshop.jpg
original image (1620x1215)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2650088651...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 30th, 2019 12:53 PM
