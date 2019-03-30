A celebration of the Fábrica Collective's ongoing practice of hosting community banner making workshops and providing material support for other groups to make banners for protests, demonstrations, and other community events. This exhibition will share the significant banner collection we have accumulated since the inception of this series in 2016, documented in an organized, accessible "lending library" catalog, allowing for both the stories connected to these banners, and the banners themselves, to be collectively held.



For the opening, an assortment of community-sewn banners will be on display, along with the catalogue and lending system, and a participatory banner sewing activity. For the rest of the month we will put up a different banner on display every week. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2650088651...

