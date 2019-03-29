



There are things our mothers did not get a chance to teach us. Whatever existing or non-existing relationship we may have had with our mothers, this workshop is an opportunity to learn about the the things our caregivers kept silent or never had the chance to talk to us about while growing up. This workshop will discuss the connection historical trauma has with eating disorders and the way colonialism has impacted the way people of color and indigenous people view their bodies. This workshop comes from the perspective of a woman of color and invited people of all backgrounds to participate.



About Nalgona Positivity Pride



Nalgona Postivity Pride is a xicana-indigenous body-positive organization that provides intersectional eating disorders education and community-based support for people of color who are struggling with troubled eating and poor body-image. NPP’s line of work focuses on uncovering the impacts of colonialism, social oppression, historical trauma and its role in impairing relationships indigenous-descent people have with food and body-image. NPP’s goal is to help people of color and indigenous descent folks find education and resources for self-empowering, resistance, and healing.



Register for this FREE workshop at



This event is hosted by the Office of Student Equity with support by Student Senate at Cabrillo College. The Office of Student Equity is committed to cultivating an inclusive teaching and learning environment by providing equitable support, access, and opportunities for success emphasizing historically underrepresented and emerging student populations.



For accomodations, questions, or concerns, contact us at equity [at] cabrillo.edu or at 831.477.3381. We are located in office 104 of building 100 at Cabrillo College in Aptos, CA. Doors 5:00 pm // Workshop 5:30-7:30 pm

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 29th, 2019 3:02 PM