top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice | Womyn
View other events for the week of 4/18/2019
Eating Disorders and Body Love: The Things Mama Didn't Tell You
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 18
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorCabrillo College Office of Student Equity
Location Details
Cabrillo College, Room 609
6500 Soquel Dr., Aptos, CA 95003
Doors 5:00 pm // Workshop 5:30-7:30 pm

There are things our mothers did not get a chance to teach us. Whatever existing or non-existing relationship we may have had with our mothers, this workshop is an opportunity to learn about the the things our caregivers kept silent or never had the chance to talk to us about while growing up. This workshop will discuss the connection historical trauma has with eating disorders and the way colonialism has impacted the way people of color and indigenous people view their bodies. This workshop comes from the perspective of a woman of color and invited people of all backgrounds to participate.

About Nalgona Positivity Pride

Nalgona Postivity Pride is a xicana-indigenous body-positive organization that provides intersectional eating disorders education and community-based support for people of color who are struggling with troubled eating and poor body-image. NPP’s line of work focuses on uncovering the impacts of colonialism, social oppression, historical trauma and its role in impairing relationships indigenous-descent people have with food and body-image. NPP’s goal is to help people of color and indigenous descent folks find education and resources for self-empowering, resistance, and healing.

Register for this FREE workshop at http://tinyurl.com/yykvdk5n

This event is hosted by the Office of Student Equity with support by Student Senate at Cabrillo College. The Office of Student Equity is committed to cultivating an inclusive teaching and learning environment by providing equitable support, access, and opportunities for success emphasizing historically underrepresented and emerging student populations.

For accomodations, questions, or concerns, contact us at equity [at] cabrillo.edu or at 831.477.3381. We are located in office 104 of building 100 at Cabrillo College in Aptos, CA.
sm_nalgona_positivity_pride.jpg
original image (2048x2007)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eating-disord...

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 29th, 2019 3:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code