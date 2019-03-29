From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County May Meeting
|Monday May 06
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Meeting
|Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz Downtown Library - Upstairs Meeting Room
224 Church Street, Santa Cruz
Welcome Harm Reductionists to review updates on services, partnering with other Community Based Organizations. Feel free to email any agenda requests to HRCofSCC [at] gmail.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4010246840...
