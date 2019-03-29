District Attorney of Sacramento horrendous recent record by Adam Jordan

The horrible record of accountability the the California State Capitol District Attorney Schubert.

The loss of accountability

The District Attorney of Sacramento has failed again



by Adam Jordan March March 29, 2019



Looking at the recent history of Sacramento this last year there has been a shooting death of a person of color in the Sacramento city and county every three to four months. Add those up with the deaths in custody it’s a abysmally worse.



Under the tenure of the present district attorney, DA Schubert. There have been a excessive number of deaths by law enforcement under her watch.



Stephon Clark is the name you know. These are the other black and brown men that have been murdered by the sheriff and Sac PD. Under DA Schubert's watch:



Adriene Ludd AGE 36

KILLED BY SACRAMENTO SHERIFF OCTOBER 22, 2015

#Justice4AdrieneLudd



Dazion Flenaugh AGE 40 KILLED BY SACRAMENTO POLICE APRIL 8, 2016

#Justice4DazionFlenaugh



Joseph Mann AGE 51

KILLED BY SACRAMENTO POLICE JULY 11, 2016

#Justice4JosephMann



Lorenzo Cruz AGE 23

KILLED BY ROCKLIN POLICE FEBRUARY 25, 2017

#Justice4LorenzoCruz



Desmond Phillips AGE 25 KILLED BY CHICO POLICE MARCH 17, 2017

#Justice4DesmondPhillips



Ryan Ellis AGE 29

KILLED BY SACRAMENTO SHERIFF MAY 5, 2017

#Justice4RyanEllis



Mikel McIntyre AGE 29 KILLED BY SACRAMENTO SHERIFF MAY 8, 2017

#Justice4MikelMcIntyre



Stephon Clark AGE 22

KILLED BY SACRAMENTO POLICE MARCH 18, 2018

#Justice4StephonClark



Brandon Smith AGE 30

KILLED BY SACRAMENTO POLICE JUNE 6, 2018

#Justice4BrandonSmith



Darell Richards AGE 19

KILLED BY SACRAMENTO POLICE SEPTEMBER 6, 2018

#JusticeForDarellRichards



Marshall Miles AGE 36

KILLED BY SACRAMENTO SHERIFF NOVEMBER 1, 2018

#JusticeForMarshallMiles



Sadly it’s the same story with all these cases no grand jury, no indictments of any officer. Like cases around the United States there has been no accountability. The police have terrorized marginalized communities in the name of the war on drugs. Using tactics likened to the gestapo of Germany. Poor people and especially poor people of color have been literally preyed upon.



The amazingly sad thing is the Black Panther Party of old was created because of police murdering young black Men and getting away with it. Nothing has changed accept the date.



Today the the ineptitude Of the DA of places like Sacramento and San Mateo are so pro-cop as to actually be biased on the side of police and let abuse and base murder be met by paid administrative leave and no other admonishment.



The Police Bill of Rights May the worst thing for actual accountability made for a institution or organization in these modern times.



The ability for every single shooting to have police representation in the form of a attorney and a union rep before a investigator can even question the officer involved in any OIS.



The actuality the PBOR gives Law Enforcement Officers Latitude no other citizen has. Not only are the victims of police shootings villainized and disparaged. With history brought up of the victims that had nothing to do with why they were shot or even stopped in the first place.



Accompanying the Police Officers Bill of Rights are District attorneys with such bias that if that same amount of bid was toward a ethnicity or a gender they would have been drummed out.



The DA are not held accountable and neither are the police. The community doesn’t trust them. Alas through inaction, ineptitude, or out right corruption. The DA of Sacramento should have never been voted in and should be put out.



Lastly the little police reform that has been approved has been ignored by law enforcement. Like places like Oakland you can change the rules of engagement but without changing the culture of the department changes will not be effective, they will be ignored.

