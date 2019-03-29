From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Organic radicals: new site launched
A new website has been launched which challenges "to the core" the thinking of the industrial capitalist system. It presents the ideological alternative of an "organic radicalism" which it sources from a wide range of thinkers, past and present.
This philosophy, it says, is based on the idea of a living community, a social organism consisting of "horizontal relationships and exchanges between free human beings, rather than on sterile hierarchy".
The site explains that it rejects the industrial capitalist view of nature as something to be exploited, commercialised, dominated or relegated to second place behind an imagined human priority.
"For us, humankind’s interests cannot be separated from the wider interests of the natural world, because we are nothing other than an extension of that world.
"We reject notions of economic growth or technological advance as any kind of worthwhile basis for society and propose instead a world founded on the healthy values of respect for nature and other creatures; simple but joyful living; an appreciation of inner and outer beauty; a sense of communal responsibility and belonging".
In its Q&A section it defines the "orgrad" position as an evolution of anarchism.
But it adds: "From our perspective, contemporary anarchism does not go far enough in its opposition to industrial capitalism.
"In the same way as other leftists can become stuck within the broader capitalist mindset, merely seeking greater equality, individual freedom or self-management within the context of capitalism and the state, so do too many anarchists base their vision of the future on the industrial society created by and for capitalism.
"Orgrad also proposes a holistic world-view, based on organic belonging to community, species and nature, which is considered unacceptable by many contemporary anarchists, due to the influence of modern ideologies appropriate to capitalism.
"To be clear, orgrad has no interest at all in the dead-end narcissism of ultra-liberal identity politics".
The site stresses that organic radicalism is firmly anti-fascist, defining it as "a left-wing, internationalist, humanist, universalist, anti-racist, anti-state, anti-imperialist, anti-militarist, anti-authoritarian ideology".
The organic radicals website is at https://orgrad.wordpress.com
The site explains that it rejects the industrial capitalist view of nature as something to be exploited, commercialised, dominated or relegated to second place behind an imagined human priority.
"For us, humankind’s interests cannot be separated from the wider interests of the natural world, because we are nothing other than an extension of that world.
"We reject notions of economic growth or technological advance as any kind of worthwhile basis for society and propose instead a world founded on the healthy values of respect for nature and other creatures; simple but joyful living; an appreciation of inner and outer beauty; a sense of communal responsibility and belonging".
In its Q&A section it defines the "orgrad" position as an evolution of anarchism.
But it adds: "From our perspective, contemporary anarchism does not go far enough in its opposition to industrial capitalism.
"In the same way as other leftists can become stuck within the broader capitalist mindset, merely seeking greater equality, individual freedom or self-management within the context of capitalism and the state, so do too many anarchists base their vision of the future on the industrial society created by and for capitalism.
"Orgrad also proposes a holistic world-view, based on organic belonging to community, species and nature, which is considered unacceptable by many contemporary anarchists, due to the influence of modern ideologies appropriate to capitalism.
"To be clear, orgrad has no interest at all in the dead-end narcissism of ultra-liberal identity politics".
The site stresses that organic radicalism is firmly anti-fascist, defining it as "a left-wing, internationalist, humanist, universalist, anti-racist, anti-state, anti-imperialist, anti-militarist, anti-authoritarian ideology".
The organic radicals website is at https://orgrad.wordpress.com
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network