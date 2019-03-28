Trump administration sues State Water Board over 'failure' to comply with CEQA by Dan Bacher

The Trump administration today filed a lawsuit against the State Water Resources Control Board for “failure” to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for its approval of increased flows for salmon, steelhead and other species on the San Joaquin River.



Fishing and environmental groups called the litigation a “frivolous attempt” to divert more water and “destroy salmon industry jobs and families.”



The Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) today filed its civil actions against the State Water Board in both federal and state court.



On December 12 of last year, the Board approved and adopted amendments to the Water Quality Control Plan for the San Francisco Bay/Sacramento–San Joaquin Delta Estuary and the related Substitute Environmental Document (SED) that would increase flows needed for imperiled salmon, steelhead and other fish species in the San Joaquin River and its tributaries, as required under state law.



However, the Trump administration claims that the amended plan “fails to comply with CEQA and, once implemented, will impair DOI’s ability to operate the New Melones Dam consistent with Congressional directives for the project.”



New Melones Dam is a major storage dam operated by the federal Bureau of Reclamation on the Stanislaus River, a major tributary of the San Joaquin River, in California’s Mother Lode region.



“The environmental analysis by the California State Water Resources Control Board hid the true impacts of their plan and could put substantial operational constraints on the Department of the Interior’s ability to effectively operate the New Melones Dam which plays a critical role in flood control, irrigation, and power generation in the Sacramento region,” claimed Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark for the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, in a statement. “The Department of Justice will continue to advocate on behalf of our federal partners, especially when it comes to the proper application of federal and state environmental laws.”



“As stated in our letter to the Board on July 27, 2018, today’s lawsuit affirms the Bureau of Reclamation’s continued opposition to the State Water Board plan. The plan poses an unacceptable risk to Reclamation’s water storage and power generation capabilities at the New Melones Project in California and to local recreational opportunities,” said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman. “We pledge our commitment to environmentally and economically sound water management for California’s farms, families, business, and natural resources, and the American public as a whole.”



The lawsuits filed today allege that in approving the amended plan and final SED, the Board failed to comply with the requirements of CEQA in the following ways:



• “The Board failed to provide an accurate, stable and finite project description, because the Board analyzed a project materially different from the project described in the project description;

• The Board improperly masked potential environmental impacts of the amended plan by including carryover storage targets and other reservoir controls – mitigation measures – in its impacts analysis and by not analyzing the impacts of the amended plan on the environment without reservoir controls; and

• The Board failed to adequately analyze the impacts of the amended plan, including with respect to water temperature and related water quality conditions, and water supply.”



As alleged in the lawsuits, the federal government “will be directly and substantially impacted by the Board’s actions, which impacts include, but are not limited to, operational constraints on the New Melones Project, loss of available surface water supplies for New Melones Project purposes, including Central Valley Project (CVP) water service contracts, and involuntary dedication of federal reservoir space for Board purposes.”



Fishing and environmental groups blasted the lawsuit as “frivolous” — and said it is a “direct threat to states rights” and threatens similar processes taking place in the Sacramento, Shasta, Eel and Russian River watersheds.



“California has authority over the waters in the state and exercises that through the State Water Resources Control Board which acted appropriately on December 12 to re-balance a badly out of balance water diversion scheme in the San Joaquin Valley,” said John McManus, President of the Golden Gate Salmon Association. “The lawsuit filed today by the federal government is a frivolous attempt to see more water diverted and more salmon industry jobs and families destroyed. The federal lawsuit pretends that ten years of hard work by the State Water board and thousands of pages of scientific documentation leading up to the December 12 decision never happened."



“The Trump administration is suing California for trying to restore water flows for salmon in the Bay Delta and San Joaquin under California's law,” said Regina Chichizola of Save California’s Salmon. “This is a direct threat to state's rights and threatens similar processes in the Sacramento, Shasta, Eel and Russian Rivers.”



CEQA is a California statute that requires state and local agencies to identify the significant environmental impacts of their actions and to avoid or mitigate those impacts, if feasible.