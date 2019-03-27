Over 120 Groups Urge Newsom to Shut Down Aliso Canyon, Stop New Fossil Fuel Projects by Dan Bacher

Wednesday Mar 27th, 2019 1:48 PM

“As a Native American activist, advisor for the Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians, and co-chair of the Santa Barbara Standing Rock Coalition, I urge you to honor your promises to protect Mother Earth and to hear her call for immediate action,” said Emiliano Campobello.