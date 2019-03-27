top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer
Pie for the People - Santa Cruz: TransFamilies Benefit
Date Sunday April 28
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorPie for the People-Santa Cruz
Location Details
Homeless Garden Project Farm
Shaffer Rd at Delaware Ave, Santa Cruz
It's an all you can eat community pie potluck extravaganza! Bring a pie and a donation. Don't forget your own plate and utensils. (If baking isn't your thing, no problem, just bring an couple extra bucks.)

This event is a fundraiser for TransFamilies, a local organization that works with families to provide support and informational resources to help support their gender diverse kids.
sm_pie_for_the_people_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1280x1280)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5606402611...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 27th, 2019 1:25 PM
