|Pie for the People - Santa Cruz: TransFamilies Benefit
|Sunday April 28
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Fundraiser
|Pie for the People-Santa Cruz
Homeless Garden Project Farm
Shaffer Rd at Delaware Ave, Santa Cruz
It's an all you can eat community pie potluck extravaganza! Bring a pie and a donation. Don't forget your own plate and utensils. (If baking isn't your thing, no problem, just bring an couple extra bucks.)
This event is a fundraiser for TransFamilies, a local organization that works with families to provide support and informational resources to help support their gender diverse kids.
