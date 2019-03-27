It's an all you can eat community pie potluck extravaganza! Bring a pie and a donation. Don't forget your own plate and utensils. (If baking isn't your thing, no problem, just bring an couple extra bucks.)



This event is a fundraiser for TransFamilies, a local organization that works with families to provide support and informational resources to help support their gender diverse kids.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 27th, 2019 1:25 PM