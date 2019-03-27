From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 3/31/2019
|SCBU Cesar Chavez Day
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 31
|Time
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos
1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz,
|
Come celebrate the life of inspirational Peace Leader Cesar Chavez.
Live Music, food, raffles, dance and lowriders! This is event is FREE and open to the community. * Alcohol and Smoke free*
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2561723786...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 27th, 2019 1:05 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network