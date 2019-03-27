Instead of Dispersing Ross Camp into the Doorways of Our Community, Help Build Realistic Places Where Compassion Dwells.



Resist the closing of Ross Camp on April 17th. Empty promises of transitional camps and shelter space are no justification for forcing the Ross Campers into doorways and overhangs.



Meet members of the Ross Camp Council and the campers. Help build a community of compassion.



Please join us at a community discussion on seeking real solutions to the crisis for those living outside and what we can do to stop the Ross Camp Evictions and make sure we provide safe living conditions for the hundreds of people who live outside in Santa Cruz.



Co-sponsored by Conscience & Action, HUFF, The Poor People's Campaign, and Food Not Bombs



1-800-884-1136 For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9918275312...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 27th, 2019 12:58 PM