top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 4/ 3/2019
There is No Place for Hate in Santa Cruz
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 03
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Instead of Dispersing Ross Camp into the Doorways of Our Community, Help Build Realistic Places Where Compassion Dwells.

Resist the closing of Ross Camp on April 17th. Empty promises of transitional camps and shelter space are no justification for forcing the Ross Campers into doorways and overhangs.

Meet members of the Ross Camp Council and the campers. Help build a community of compassion.

Please join us at a community discussion on seeking real solutions to the crisis for those living outside and what we can do to stop the Ross Camp Evictions and make sure we provide safe living conditions for the hundreds of people who live outside in Santa Cruz.

Co-sponsored by Conscience & Action, HUFF, The Poor People's Campaign, and Food Not Bombs

1-800-884-1136
sm_homeless_outside_in_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1000x704)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9918275312...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 27th, 2019 12:58 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code