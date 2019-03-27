From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israeli Election 2019: Jewish Lawmaker Kills Arab Colleague in Campaign Video
Knesset member (MK) Jamal Zahalka, the chairman of the Arab-majority Balad party, filed a complaint with the police on Tuesday against MK Oren Hazan (Likud) for incitement to murder, according to Haaretz Israeli daily.
Zahalka, who is currently still a member of the Joint List, will also file a separate complaint with the Central Elections Committee, requesting a ban on a video clip posted on Facebook by Hazan’s Tzomet, the new party he launched ahead of the general election on April 9.
The clip features a scene from the Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” with Hazan and Zahalka’s heads replacing those of two of the movie’s characters, in which Hazan shoots and kills Zahalka. Zahalka also asked Facebook to remove the clip, citing its racist, violent and inciteful content.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prwD00pO5Sw
Also from Haaretz: 03/19/19 Shaked Sprays Herself With ‘Fascism’ Perfume in Campaign Ad
