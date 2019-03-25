From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|26th Annual DYKE TRANS March & PINK Saturday
|Date
|Saturday June 01
|Time
|1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March
|Location Details
|
The Clock Tower
Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|
Interested in participating? Performers, Bands, poets, speakers, volunteers...please message us!
Thanks ❤️ We appreciate it!
Volunteers show up at Noon, we create a chill space for hanging and mingling. Bring yer beach chairs n’ hammocks! The DJ warms up the scene. performances and speakers start around 3pm. We march at 5pm. PINK Saturday Afterparty at Bocci’s Cellar immediately after the March till late!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1973699276...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 25th, 2019 4:40 PM
