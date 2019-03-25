top
protest cheer
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer
26th Annual DYKE TRANS March & PINK Saturday
Date Saturday June 01
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Dyke Trans March
The Clock Tower
Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Interested in participating? Performers, Bands, poets, speakers, volunteers...please message us!

Thanks ❤️ We appreciate it!

Volunteers show up at Noon, we create a chill space for hanging and mingling. Bring yer beach chairs n’ hammocks! The DJ warms up the scene. performances and speakers start around 3pm. We march at 5pm. PINK Saturday Afterparty at Bocci’s Cellar immediately after the March till late!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1973699276...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 25th, 2019 4:40 PM
