Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
|Defend & Defy: A Community Panel Discussion
|Friday April 19
|6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Room 4/5
Key community representatives will come together to discuss urgent immigration issues that are threatening our most vulnerable communities. Drawing on diverse backgrounds, the panelists will share their expertise and perspectives on a range of issue-areas affected by recent anti-immigration policies. Learn how each of us can effectively defend our communities and defy anti-immigration policies and attitudes. Confirmed panelists include Catherine Tactaquin, (Executive Director, National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights), Martha Ockenfels-Martinez (Researcher, Human Impact Partners), and Lara Kiswani (Executive Director, Arab Resource & Organizing Center). Moderated by Eddie Yuen.
Co-presented by the Oakland Asian Cultural Center and San Francisco Poster Syndicate.
FREE
RSVP Online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/defend-defy-a-community-panel-discussion-tickets-59140288194
For more event information: http://oacc.cc/event/defend-defy-a-communi...
