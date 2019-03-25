From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|People's Park Defense Hold The Land
|Date
|Wednesday May 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Victor Noir
|Location Details
|
2556 Haste St, Berkeley, CA 94704
This event will continue at least until May 15th; Hold the land.
|
The UC is untruthful the moment the students leave for the summer they are going to build in the park we need to protect the symbols of the people's power for future generations. Please help.
People's Park Defense Union:
Typically adulteration of People's Park happens when the students are out of town. December of last year and January of this year was no exception. We HAD a forest on the east end of the park. A forest with a thriving ecosystem. We work to renew that ecosystem, but we cannot do it alone.
