top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
View other events for the week of 5/ 1/2019
People's Park Defense Hold The Land
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 01
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorVictor Noir
Location Details
2556 Haste St, Berkeley, CA 94704

This event will continue at least until May 15th; Hold the land.
The UC is untruthful the moment the students leave for the summer they are going to build in the park we need to protect the symbols of the people's power for future generations. Please help.

People's Park Defense Union:

Typically adulteration of People's Park happens when the students are out of town. December of last year and January of this year was no exception. We HAD a forest on the east end of the park. A forest with a thriving ecosystem. We work to renew that ecosystem, but we cannot do it alone.
sm_zombie_wolf_protest_mascot.jpg
original image (960x720)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3132772759...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 25th, 2019 11:04 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code