In a Good Times Santa Cruz article by Lauren Hepler, Santa Cruz Chief of Police Andrew Mills confirmed that the department had initiated the investigation. "Yes, It has been brought to my attention," Mills told Good Times, "and we have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into the matter”.

Joe Netro, who posts on Santa Cruz, CA: Keepin it Real anonymously as "Big Joe 77", allows an environment of hate to flourish in the comments section of his blog. He has responded negatively to the Good Times article, which served either intentionally or unintentionally as a comdemnation of his work. In a blog post that followed the publication of the article, Netro wrote about the necessessity of posting anonymously online and using a pen name. He cited Good Times Santa Cruz as one reason to use a pen name.

"There are those, like the goodtimes, that wish to do harm," Netro wrote.

The Good Times article was also condemned by a chief collaborator of Netro's: Steve Schlicht of Take Back Santa Cruz and the Santa Mierda hate blog. Schlicht called it, "fake news" and accused the Good Times of having a, "we hate cops bias".

(Photo: Officer Chris Galli)