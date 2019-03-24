From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 4/18/2019
|Soupline
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday April 18
|Time
|5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Homeless Services Center
|Location Details
|
Homeless Services Center
115 Coral St, Santa Cruz
|
The 20th annual Soupline, a fundraiser to help end homelessness in Santa Cruz County, will feature more than 30 top local restaurants. Enjoy gourmet soups served by local celebrities with new soups every hour, as well as fresh salads, artisan breads, delicious desserts and a no-host wine bar.
Soupline will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Cocoanut Grove. Tickets are available at the door or on Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/20th-annual-soupline-tickets-56433977546
Early bird $40 through March 15 and $50 after. Kids 12 and younger are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
Soupline supports the Homeless Service Center’s work to help families and individuals in our community find permanent homes. Learn more and buy tickets at http://www.soupline.org.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2929640347...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 7:44 PM
