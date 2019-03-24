



Soupline supports the Homeless Service Center’s work to help families and individuals in our community find permanent homes. Learn more and buy tickets at The 20th annual Soupline, a fundraiser to help end homelessness in Santa Cruz County, will feature more than 30 top local restaurants. Enjoy gourmet soups served by local celebrities with new soups every hour, as well as fresh salads, artisan breads, delicious desserts and a no-host wine bar.Soupline will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Cocoanut Grove. Tickets are available at the door or on Eventbrite:Early bird $40 through March 15 and $50 after. Kids 12 and younger are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.Soupline supports the Homeless Service Center’s work to help families and individuals in our community find permanent homes. Learn more and buy tickets at http://www.soupline.org For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2929640347...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 7:44 PM