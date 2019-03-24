



These events are free, but please Pre-register at Celebrate Save the Frogs Day! With two special evening events on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Start with a presentation to learn about the amphibians that live in the Watsonville Wetlands Watershed. Then Dawn Reis will lead a night walk to search for amphibians in the slough! Presentation starts at 7 PM and walk starts at 8:30 PM.These events are free, but please Pre-register at https://www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org/events/upcoming-events For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2148007391...

