Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
Celebrate Save the Frogs Day
Date Saturday April 27
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville Wetlands Watch
Watsonville Wetlands Watch
500 Harkins Slough Rd, Watsonville
Celebrate Save the Frogs Day! With two special evening events on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Start with a presentation to learn about the amphibians that live in the Watsonville Wetlands Watershed. Then Dawn Reis will lead a night walk to search for amphibians in the slough! Presentation starts at 7 PM and walk starts at 8:30 PM.

These events are free, but please Pre-register at https://www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org/events/upcoming-events.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2148007391...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 7:37 PM
