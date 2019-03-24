top
Peninsula
Earth Day Volunteers: Parks & Bayside Clean-ups in San Mateo Co.
Date Saturday April 20
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorSan Mateo Co. Parks Dept.
Location Details
San Mateo County:
Wunderlich Park, 4040 Woodside Rd. Woodside, CA 94062
Coyote Point Recreation Area, 1701 Coyote Point Dr. San Mateo, CA 94401
San Pedro Valley Park, 600 Oddstad Blvd Pacifica, CA 94044
Earth Day Clean-ups at San Mateo County Parks & Recreation Areas

When: April 20, 2019 @ 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

Bring a signed volunteer agreement:
https://parks.smcgov.org/documents/san-mateo-county-parks-department-volunteer-agreement

Volunteer Locations:

Wunderlich Park: Habitats Maintenance
4040 Woodside Rd. Woodside, CA 94062
Enjoy a quiet morning underneath the canopy of towering redwoods and evergreens in this tranquil park. We will maintain a native planting community where over 1,700 plants has been established. After the program, discover nearby trails traversing the countryside and visit the Folger Stable, which houses the Carriage Room Museum and offers horseback riding activities.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-at-wunderlich-park-tickets-58608953959

Coyote Point Recreation Area: Beach Clean-up
1701 Coyote Point Dr. San Mateo, CA 94401
Join us to help remove trash along the San Francisco Bay. Our efforts will help protect marine life from harmful trash and keep one of the Bay's most picturesque beaches looking great. Dress in layers and wear sturdy, close-toed shoes.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-beach-clean-up-at-coyote-point-recreation-area-tickets-58608909827?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

San Pedro Valley Park: Habitats Restoration
600 Oddstad Blvd Pacifica, CA 94044
Help restore habitats at San Pedro Valley Park. Volunteers meet at the Visitor Center near the parking lot. Hats, sunscreen and water bottles are recommended. Gloves and tools will be provided.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-at-san-pedro-valley-park-tickets-58609110427

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 7:25 PM
