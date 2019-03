When: April 20, 2019 @ 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT



Bring a signed volunteer agreement:

https://parks.smcgov.org/documents/san-mateo-county-parks-department-volunteer-agreement



Volunteer Locations:



Wunderlich Park: Habitats Maintenance

4040 Woodside Rd. Woodside, CA 94062

Enjoy a quiet morning underneath the canopy of towering redwoods and evergreens in this tranquil park. We will maintain a native planting community where over 1,700 plants has been established. After the program, discover nearby trails traversing the countryside and visit the Folger Stable, which houses the Carriage Room Museum and offers horseback riding activities.

RSVP:



Coyote Point Recreation Area: Beach Clean-up

1701 Coyote Point Dr. San Mateo, CA 94401

Join us to help remove trash along the San Francisco Bay. Our efforts will help protect marine life from harmful trash and keep one of the Bay's most picturesque beaches looking great. Dress in layers and wear sturdy, close-toed shoes.

RSVP:



San Pedro Valley Park: Habitats Restoration

600 Oddstad Blvd Pacifica, CA 94044

Help restore habitats at San Pedro Valley Park. Volunteers meet at the Visitor Center near the parking lot. Hats, sunscreen and water bottles are recommended. Gloves and tools will be provided.

RSVP:



