When: Saturday, April 13 @ 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM



Where: 500 Discovery Parkway, Redwood City, CA 94063



Cost: FREE (except SF Bay ship voyage trips: $20 pre-sell tickets)



The Marine Science Institute is honoring Planet Earth with the annual “Earth Day on the Bay” event from 10:30 am to 4 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019.



The Marine Science Institute is making sure to bundle as much wonder, fun, and knowledge into a single day as possible. Featuring MSI’s exclusive combination of music, mud, and sea creatures, Earth Day is an enjoyably "edutaining" time for all.



Family friendly event



--Morning Welcome Music with the Steel Jam band

--Touch Live Sharks, Sea Stars, Crabs, Flounder, Eels, and More

--Ocean Critters Arts & Crafts

--Local Business and Environmental Organizations

--Environmental fair with hands on activities for visitors

--Under the sea photo booths

--Face painting for kids

--Flamin Dogs BBQ on site for great meals to feed the entire family



ALSO: Discovery Voyages aboard our 90′ research vessel on the San Francisco Bay

10 am, 1 pm, 3 pm (2-hr trip)

$20 single admission for ship voyage (must be at least 5yo, all children must be supervised)



Climb aboard our floating classroom, the 90' Research Vessel the Robert G. Brownlee, for an exploration of the San Francisco Bay like no other! After an introduction to this magical estuary, you can help us set a net to sample what fish are swimming through the waters below. We'll help you identify and even touch the fish we see... will we catch a shark, bat ray or any of over one hundred other surprising fish we've seen?? Then we pull up a bottom sample and see what all that mud has hidden inside. Last but not least, we'll peer into the world of plankton, the engine that drives the whole ecosystem!



Must book ship voyage in advance:



****

ABOUT: Marine Science Institute



The Marine Science Institute's mission is to cultivate a responsibility for the natural environment and our human communities through interdisciplinary science education.



The Institute's philosophy is based on the idea that putting students in direct physical contact with their local bay environment will help cultivate their natural sense of curiosity, enrich their understanding of science, and foster a responsibility to protect the environment.



The Institute educates roughly 50,000 students and adults annually through all of its programs. It has become a leader in environmental education, and to this day stays true to its philosophy of inspiring respect and stewardship through experiential learning.



https://www.sfbaymsi.org/mission-history

