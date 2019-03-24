Saturday May 04





May the Fourth Be With You!



Date And Time: Sat, May 4, 2019 @ 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM PDT



Where: Sacramento, CA (exact location TBA)

Check Facebook for updates:



ON MAY THE FOURTH - Californians will unite to raise their voices for SCIENCE and the value of fact-based policy. Now more than ever, science and truth are under attack by certain factions of the government who find that the facts do not align with their policy priorities.



For more than a century the United States has been a leader in innovation and scientific research, and the current economy is driven by our technological, medical and scientific achievements. Cuts to research, education and STEM programs now threaten to undermine our competitive edge in the global economy.



BUT WE CAN MAKE A CHANGE - There has never been a more pressing time for people to stand up for the science pertaining to climate change, medicine, gun control, the economy, the environment, and the great mystery of the world and the universe. By uniting with millions of other Americans across the country, we will demonstrate that Americans believe in science and technology.



Together we will rally at March for Science Sacramento 2019, featuring inspiring speakers, music, and more! Our full march details are still to be announced.



To sign up for our mailing list, please visit

https://www.facebook.com/marchforsciencesacramento/



SUPPORT March for Science Sacramento by donating on our website at



*****

