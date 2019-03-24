top
Central Valley
Central Valley
March for Science Sacramento: Rally in the State Capital 2019
Date Saturday May 04
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Science Sacramento
Location Details
State Capital of Sacramento, CA (exact location TBA)
MARCH FOR SCIENCE SACRAMENTO: MAY THE FOURTH RALLY 2019

May the Fourth Be With You!

Date And Time: Sat, May 4, 2019 @ 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM PDT

Where: Sacramento, CA (exact location TBA)
Check Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/marchforsciencesacramento/

ON MAY THE FOURTH - Californians will unite to raise their voices for SCIENCE and the value of fact-based policy. Now more than ever, science and truth are under attack by certain factions of the government who find that the facts do not align with their policy priorities.

For more than a century the United States has been a leader in innovation and scientific research, and the current economy is driven by our technological, medical and scientific achievements. Cuts to research, education and STEM programs now threaten to undermine our competitive edge in the global economy.

BUT WE CAN MAKE A CHANGE - There has never been a more pressing time for people to stand up for the science pertaining to climate change, medicine, gun control, the economy, the environment, and the great mystery of the world and the universe. By uniting with millions of other Americans across the country, we will demonstrate that Americans believe in science and technology.

Together we will rally at March for Science Sacramento 2019, featuring inspiring speakers, music, and more! Our full march details are still to be announced.

To sign up for our mailing list, please visit http://www.marchforsciencesacramento.com or follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/marchforsciencesacramento/

SUPPORT March for Science Sacramento by donating on our website at http://www.marchforsciencesacramento.com/donate

*****
March for Science Sacramento is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit.
science_sacramento.jpg
For more event information: https://www.marchforsciencesacramento.com/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 3:48 PM
