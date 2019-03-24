top
Disability & Aging Capitol Action Day: March & Resource Fair in Sacramento 2019
Date Thursday May 23
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Organizer/AuthorDisability Action Coalition & CARA
Location Details
Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 "I" Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
DISABILITY & AGING CAPITOL ACTION DAY 2019

Date And Time: Thu, May 23, 2019, 10:00 AM PDT

Location: Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

March: from Cesar Chavez Plaza to south steps of State Capitol

We are proud to announce that 2019 marks the 15th anniversary of Disability Capitol Action Day. To honor the power of partnership, which is what started DCAD, the Disability Action Coalition is proud to partner with the California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA) to co-host the first Disability and Aging Capitol Action Day on May 23, 2019.

Disability and Aging Capitol Action Day will be a day-long event mobilizing California’s aging and disability communities in Sacramento, California. The day will be filled with opportunities to build community, learn about and share resources, educate our policy makers and elevate the collective power of older adults and people with disabilities.

What:

• Disability & Aging Community Resource Fair

• Educational Rally at Cesar Chavez Plaza

• March from Cesar Chavez Plaza to south steps of State Capitol

• Legislative Visits

Who:

• More than 1,000 participants

• Over 40 Disability & Aging Community Resource Fair Vendors

• People with disabilities of all ages, older adults, family, friends, and allies from across California

Contact californiadac.info [at] gmail.com if you have additional questions or requests.

Event Accessibility: Participants who register through Eventbrite will be asked to request accommodations. Additional information to come.

Cost: FREE & **Free lunch to those who register via Eventbrite**

Eventbrite link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-disability-aging-capitol-action-day-registration-53197893331?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/save-the-date-dcad-2019/452565471888712/

Hosts: Disability Action Coalition & California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA)

For more event information: https://disabilityactioncoalition.org/2019...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 2:58 PM
