From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 5/23/2019
|Disability & Aging Capitol Action Day: March & Resource Fair in Sacramento 2019
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday May 23
|Time
|10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Disability Action Coalition & CARA
|Location Details
|Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 "I" Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
|
DISABILITY & AGING CAPITOL ACTION DAY 2019
Date And Time: Thu, May 23, 2019, 10:00 AM PDT
Location: Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
March: from Cesar Chavez Plaza to south steps of State Capitol
We are proud to announce that 2019 marks the 15th anniversary of Disability Capitol Action Day. To honor the power of partnership, which is what started DCAD, the Disability Action Coalition is proud to partner with the California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA) to co-host the first Disability and Aging Capitol Action Day on May 23, 2019.
Disability and Aging Capitol Action Day will be a day-long event mobilizing California’s aging and disability communities in Sacramento, California. The day will be filled with opportunities to build community, learn about and share resources, educate our policy makers and elevate the collective power of older adults and people with disabilities.
What:
• Disability & Aging Community Resource Fair
• Educational Rally at Cesar Chavez Plaza
• March from Cesar Chavez Plaza to south steps of State Capitol
• Legislative Visits
Who:
• More than 1,000 participants
• Over 40 Disability & Aging Community Resource Fair Vendors
• People with disabilities of all ages, older adults, family, friends, and allies from across California
Contact californiadac.info [at] gmail.com if you have additional questions or requests.
Event Accessibility: Participants who register through Eventbrite will be asked to request accommodations. Additional information to come.
Cost: FREE & **Free lunch to those who register via Eventbrite**
Eventbrite link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-disability-aging-capitol-action-day-registration-53197893331?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/save-the-date-dcad-2019/452565471888712/
Hosts: Disability Action Coalition & California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA)
For more event information: https://disabilityactioncoalition.org/2019...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 2:58 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network