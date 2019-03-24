top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 4/10/2019
San Francisco: Annual Walk to Work Day & City Hall Rally 2019
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 10
Time 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWalk SF & Others
Location Details
Around the City of San Francisco

Rally: 9 am @ San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco 94102

Walks with City Leaders: varying downtown locations & start times between 7:15 am - 8:30 am
SAN FRANCISCO WALK TO WORK DAY 2019!

When: April 10, 2019 @ 9 am to 4 pm

Rally: 9 am @ San Francisco City Hall

Walk Routes with City Leaders: start times vary between 7:15 - 8:30 am
link: https://walksf.org/events/walk-to-work-day/walk-with-elected-officials-mayor-breed/

San Francisco is a walking city. Whether you live here, work here, or are visiting, it’s one of the best things about our city. More than 884,000 residents, 265,000 weekday commuters, and 24.6 million visitors walk in our city each year.

Walk to Work Day is our annual celebration of our walking city – and of everyone who walks! Our seventh annual Walk to Work Day will be held on April 10, 2019, and we hope you’ll be part of it.

Here are five ways to join the fun (and get the freebies).
1. Sign the Walk to Work Day pledge & spread the word!

Sign the pledge that you’ll walk part or all of your commute on Walk to Work Day:
https://mailchi.mp/5a2f6639987c/walk-to-work-day-pledge

Spread the word, including with our social media graphics and posters: https://walksf.org/events/walk-to-work-day/posters-graphics/

2. Get your workplace involved.
Inspire others to walk, plus compete for the Golden Millepede award for the most employees participating in Walk to Work Day. Learn more: https://walksf.org/events/walk-to-work-day/walk-to-work-day-workplace-companies-get-involved/

3. Walk with city officials from your neighborhood that morning.
We’re coordinating walks with the Mayor, Supervisors, and other city leaders from all parts of the city to downtown. Learn more and sign up: https://walksf.org/events/walk-to-work-day/walk-with-elected-officials-mayor-breed/

4. Stop by a Walk Hub to pick up your Walk to Work Day goody bag. You’ll get freebies, coffee, and a chance to win some amazing prizes. Find your closest Walk Hub: https://walksf.org/events/walk-to-work-day/stop-by-a-walk-to-work-day-hub/

5. Come to our rally at City Hall at 9 AM that morning.
We’ll stand together as pedestrians to ask leaders to make our streets safe for all.

Want to do even more?
You can help make Walk to Work Day the best yet. Check out our volunteer opportunities: https://walksf.org/get-involved/volunteer/

Interested in sponsoring Walk to Work Day? Contact Jodie Medeiros, Executive Director: https://walksf.org/about-us/meet-the-team/#jodie

The 2019 Walk to Work Day is presented by: Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger and Walk SF.

#WALKTOWORK
sm_walk_to_work.jpg
original image (2500x750)
For more event information: https://walksf.org/events/walk-to-work-day/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 2:11 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code