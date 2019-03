When: April 10, 2019 @ 9 am to 4 pm



Rally: 9 am @ San Francisco City Hall



Walk Routes with City Leaders: start times vary between 7:15 - 8:30 am

link:



San Francisco is a walking city. Whether you live here, work here, or are visiting, it’s one of the best things about our city. More than 884,000 residents, 265,000 weekday commuters, and 24.6 million visitors walk in our city each year.



Walk to Work Day is our annual celebration of our walking city – and of everyone who walks! Our seventh annual Walk to Work Day will be held on April 10, 2019, and we hope you’ll be part of it.



Here are five ways to join the fun (and get the freebies).

1. Sign the Walk to Work Day pledge & spread the word!



Sign the pledge that you’ll walk part or all of your commute on Walk to Work Day:

https://mailchi.mp/5a2f6639987c/walk-to-work-day-pledge



Spread the word, including with our social media graphics and posters:



2. Get your workplace involved.

Inspire others to walk, plus compete for the Golden Millepede award for the most employees participating in Walk to Work Day. Learn more:



3. Walk with city officials from your neighborhood that morning.

We’re coordinating walks with the Mayor, Supervisors, and other city leaders from all parts of the city to downtown. Learn more and sign up:



4. Stop by a Walk Hub to pick up your Walk to Work Day goody bag. You’ll get freebies, coffee, and a chance to win some amazing prizes. Find your closest Walk Hub:



5. Come to our rally at City Hall at 9 AM that morning.

We’ll stand together as pedestrians to ask leaders to make our streets safe for all.



Want to do even more?

You can help make Walk to Work Day the best yet. Check out our volunteer opportunities:



Interested in sponsoring Walk to Work Day? Contact Jodie Medeiros, Executive Director:



The 2019 Walk to Work Day is presented by: Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger and Walk SF.



Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 2:11 PM