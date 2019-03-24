To Safeguard Redwood Trees, Protesters Demonstrate in Their Shade by Environment & Forest Defense

Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 5:35 AM

To publicize an important Environmental Quality Commission meeting in Menlo Park, community members took to the street, the historic El Camino Real. They held signs and passed out fliers, saying a large presence at the upcoming meeting is critical to save the trees.

Even the Menlo Park City arborist agrees--structural damage at an office building at 1000 El Camino Real in Menlo Park was NOT caused by the large heritage redwood trees in front of the building.



Yet the City has agreed to the building owner's solution, a plan which will damage the trees and require their removal. There are alternative building structure repair solutions that will not damage the trees, but these solutions are more expensive.



The city of Menlo Park estimates the monetary value of the trees at $150,000 – not enough to justify the more costly solutions. However, the original premise of the tree removal is FALSE: No feasible alternatives to removal exist. On the contrary, alternatives DO exist,and a plan proposed by community activists hangs in the balance.