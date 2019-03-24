top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense
To Safeguard Redwood Trees, Protesters Demonstrate in Their Shade
by Environment & Forest Defense
Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 5:35 AM
To publicize an important Environmental Quality Commission meeting in Menlo Park, community members took to the street, the historic El Camino Real. They held signs and passed out fliers, saying a large presence at the upcoming meeting is critical to save the trees.
sm_myredtshirt.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Even the Menlo Park City arborist agrees--structural damage at an office building at 1000 El Camino Real in Menlo Park was NOT caused by the large heritage redwood trees in front of the building.

Yet the City has agreed to the building owner's solution, a plan which will damage the trees and require their removal. There are alternative building structure repair solutions that will not damage the trees, but these solutions are more expensive.

The city of Menlo Park estimates the monetary value of the trees at $150,000 – not enough to justify the more costly solutions. However, the original premise of the tree removal is FALSE: No feasible alternatives to removal exist. On the contrary, alternatives DO exist,and a plan proposed by community activists hangs in the balance.
https://sites.google.com/view/7-heritage-t...
§WTF Menlo Park! (Sign on Left)
by Environment & Forest Defense Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 5:35 AM
sm_myredwtf.jpg
original image (1372x1832)
https://sites.google.com/view/7-heritage-t...
§These are our trees
by Environment & Forest Defense Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 5:35 AM
sm_myredgrnsfacetrees.jpg
original image (1832x1372)
https://sites.google.com/view/7-heritage-t...
§Stepping out to give a flyer to drive-by
by Environment & Forest Defense Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 5:35 AM
sm_myredjenshadow.jpg
original image (1732x1232)
https://sites.google.com/view/7-heritage-t...
§Waving at cars driving by...lots of honks!
by Environment & Forest Defense Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 5:35 AM
sm_myred3granswave1000wtf.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://sites.google.com/view/7-heritage-t...
§T-shirts with screen print trees
by Environment & Forest Defense Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 5:35 AM
sm_myred2lookatts.jpg
original image (1444x1242)
Under the redwoods. Tree defenders will be wearing tree-theme T's, made by Rob at left, next time the protest.
https://sites.google.com/view/7-heritage-t...
§Flier/flyer
by Environment & Forest Defense Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 5:35 AM
sm_myredflier.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://sites.google.com/view/7-heritage-t...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code