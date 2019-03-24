top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Redwood Defenders on the Move in Menlo Park
by Save Our Seven Trees/Photos: Jack Owicki (7heritagetrees [at] gmail.com)
Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 3:58 AM
Tree defenders gathered near the corner of El Camino and Ravenswood in Menlo Park on March 23 to protest the impending removal of seven heritage redwood trees in front of an office building--on city property. They passed out flyers to let passing residents know what they can do to help save the trees.
Photos by Jack Owicki, Pro-Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
sm_red4postsideshotjo2.jpg
original image (2400x1800)
What's a Menlo Park resident to do? When the building owner at 1000 El Camino Real was faced with leaks in the underground parking structure, he came up with a cheap fix. Petitioning the city of Menlo Park for permission to remove seven heritage redwoods in front of the building, he soon gained permission, even though the trees had not caused the structural problems in the garage.

Community members have come forward with a plan, one that would save the trees AND fix the owner's garage. The problem...well of course...it's all about $$$. Alas, the environmentally-wise resolution is more expensive. It has been said that private enterprise will always choose the lowest cost solution. And so it seems.

Tree defenders will make their appeal at an upcoming Environmental Commission meeting. They vow to cleave to their goal, even if it means standing in front of the trees should their destruction become imminent. Join us, more information at link here.
https://sites.google.com/view/7-heritage-t...
§sunshine on the el camino real
by Save Our Seven Trees/Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 3:58 AM
sm_redrebeccajo.jpg
original image (1800x2400)
§Save our trees!
by Save Our Seven Trees/Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 3:58 AM
sm_redjudyjo.jpg
original image (2400x2116)
§We are mere mortals in the shade of the majestic redwoods.
by Save Our Seven Trees/Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 3:58 AM
sm_red4postrionmorajo.jpg
original image (2288x2400)
The tall trees above us are slated for removal.
§Take a flyer!
by Save Our Seven Trees/Photos: Jack Owicki Sunday Mar 24th, 2019 3:58 AM
sm_redjencamerajo.jpg
original image (1800x2400)
