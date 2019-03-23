top
Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Palestine | International
Birzeit Students Retaliate over West Bank Killings
by IMEMC
Saturday Mar 23rd, 2019 11:18 PM
Several dozen Birzeit University students demonstrated on March 21, at Ramallah’s northern border, near an Israeli army checkpoint, in protest against the army’s killing of three young Palestinians near Ramallah and in Nablus, the night before.
birzeit2019-wafa.jpg
Soldiers fired teargas and rubber-coated metal bullets at the students, injuring three, while others suffered from tear gas inhalation.

Soldiers deployed, at the hills near the checkpoint, also fired sound bombs towards journalists covering the event, forcing them to leave the area.

Soldiers, last night, killed Omar Abu Laila, 19, in the Ramallah area village of Obwin, after claiming he was behind the killing of an Israeli soldier and a settler, earlier in the week, near the illegal settlement of Ariel, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Hours later, soldiers shot and killed Raed Hamdan, 21, and Zeid Nouri, 20, in Nablus, after opening fire on their car. Hamdan and Nouri were buried today, in Nablus, in a funeral attended by thousands, and with a shuttered city.
https://imemc.org/article/birzeit-students...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code