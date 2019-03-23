U.S. State Department Threatens ICC with Visa Restrictions by IMEMC

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo announced on March 15 that the United States will place restrictions on visas of International Criminal Court (ICC) employees investigating alleged crimes of U.S. or allied troops in Afghanistan, the Washington Post reported. In his statement, he also mentioned Israel, which is a staunch U.S. ally that has also refused to sign on to the ICC.