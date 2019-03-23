Opening up a safe sleep located in lot #24 near Depot Park in Santa Cruz is causing an outrage from neighbors and concerned citizens. A safe sleep spot does not meet shelter criteria, and is not good for anyone. Your concerns about this are totally logical, it will force people to find a place to exist during the daytime hours in that area.

Myself, as well as the Ross Camp Council have a better idea. We have been working with the city for a few months now and would like to see this safe sleep spot scratched, and go back to our plan for a pilot encampment.This proposed pilot encampment would be located in the Harvey West area close to the Pogonip.This encampment would be fenced, have security, 5 basic rules, and shelter 50 people to start with. If the pilot encampment is successful it could be duplicated.The 5 Basic Rules:1.) No violence to yourself or others.2.) No theft3.) No alcohol, illegal drugs, or drug paraphernalia on-site or within a 1-block radius4.) No constant disruptive behavior5.) Everyone must contribute to the operation and maintenance of the Village. Everyone must do a minimum of 10 hours “sweat” equity a week.There would be a 123 system regarding the rules, 2 warnings then expulsion from the encampment. In extreme cases such as violence, there is a no exception policy. Violence will not be tolerated.Please sign the petition to show your support for the closure of the safe sleep spot located in lot #24 (before it even opens) AND in SUPPORT of a transitional encampment located at the Harvey West Pogonip area. It's a better plan. ❤❤❤Please sign the petition here: